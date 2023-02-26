Fatal crash on Howard Frankland Bridge

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Land O'Lakes man was arrested on Sunday morning at around 2:45 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), following his involvement in a deadly three-vehicle crash that claimed the life of another man.

FHP said Alexander John Hoffman, 29, was speeding north on I-275 near Milepost 36 on the Howard Frankland Bridge when he crashed with the rear of an SUV.

The SUV spun out of control and slammed the outside barrier before catching fire.

Following the original collision, Hoffman's car collided with another SUV, which came to a controlled stop, according to the FHP.

According to troopers, a passenger in the first SUV, a 41-year-old Tampa man, died in the incident, while the driver sustained minor injuries.

Hoffman was later arrested and charged with DUI, DUI Property Damage, DUI Manslaughter and Vehicular Homicide.

No reported injuries in the third vehicle, according to the press release from FHP.