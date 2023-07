PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a fatal crash on Saturday evening.

According to FHP, a 65-year-old man in a sedan was driving northbound on Park Street North.

Authorities said a 66-year-old woman was walking eastbound across the intersection of CR-16 and entered the sedan's path.

FHP said the sedan hit the woman, who suffered fatal injuries at the crash scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for further details.