Fatal crash involving Tarpon Springs Police vehicle under investigation

Officers not injured
Tarpon Springs fatal crash WFTS3.png
Posted at 7:12 AM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 08:14:41-04

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that involved a Tarpon Springs Police SUV.

Troopers said there was one fatality in the crash but TSPD said no officers were injured.

TSPD said two officers and a trooper were working a traffic stop when they saw another vehicle coming. They were able to get out of the way and the vehicle crashed into the TSPD SUV.

The police SUV sustained heavy rear-end damage. The other vehicle involved, a black hatchback, sustained heavy front-end damage.

Tarpon Springs fatal crash WFTS.png
Tarpon Springs fatal crash WFTS2.png

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

