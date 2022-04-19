Fatal crash involving Tarpon Springs Police vehicle under investigation

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that involved a Tarpon Springs Police SUV.

Troopers said there was one fatality in the crash but TSPD said no officers were injured.

TSPD said two officers and a trooper were working a traffic stop when they saw another vehicle coming. They were able to get out of the way and the vehicle crashed into the TSPD SUV.

Per Tarpon Springs PD: all officers are not injured. Two TSPD officers and a trooper were working a traffic stop when they saw the other vehicle (which hit the police car) coming. Officers dodged the crash by seeking refuge on the median. @abcactionnews #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/Z4Ny5OUavr — Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) April 19, 2022

The police SUV sustained heavy rear-end damage. The other vehicle involved, a black hatchback, sustained heavy front-end damage.

