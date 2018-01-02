Fatal crash involving motorcycle and tow truck closes part of 34th Street S. in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police are asking drivers to avoid 34th Street South between 5th and 11th Avenues for the next several hours following a deadly crash.

SPPD says that the fatal crash involves a motorcycle and a tow truck.

The southbound lanes of 34th Street South are currently blocked between 5th and 11th Avenues. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area for several hours while the crash is being investigated.

The southbound lanes of 34th St. S between 5th & 11th Avenues is blocked due to a traffic crash. Please avoid the area for several hours. — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) January 2, 2018

No additional information has been released at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.