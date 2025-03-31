Fatal accident closes part of Pinellas Park road

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — One person is dead after a fatal accident between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Pinellas Park early Monday morning.

The Pinellas Park Police Department said officers are investigating at 66th Street North and 78th Avenue North, where the crash occurred around 6:25 a.m. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

Police are still trying to determine what led up to the accident.

All northbound lanes of 66th Street North at 78th Avenue North are currently closed. Drivers should find an alternate route.