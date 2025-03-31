Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Fatal accident closes part of Pinellas Park road

Generic: Day Police Lights
Michael Woodward/WTKR
File: Police Lights
Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted
and last updated

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — One person is dead after a fatal accident between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Pinellas Park early Monday morning.

The Pinellas Park Police Department said officers are investigating at 66th Street North and 78th Avenue North, where the crash occurred around 6:25 a.m. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

Police are still trying to determine what led up to the accident.

All northbound lanes of 66th Street North at 78th Avenue North are currently closed. Drivers should find an alternate route.

"It's a great feeling to know that she's going to be okay."
A Hillsborough County deputy, with the quick actions of students and school staff, saved a Strawberry Crest High School teacher's life after she collapsed.

HSCO deputy, school staff saves teacher after she collapses in classroom

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.