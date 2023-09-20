Fashion designer Lady Natasha Fines creates inclusive, adaptive clothing for all

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Lady Natasha Fines — yes, that's her real fantastic name — is a clothing designer on a mission.

The Pinellas Park talent is merging form, function, and fashion to fill a glaring oversight in the apparel industry.

"I want to make sure everyone is included in the fashion industry," she said. "There's a really big gap right now for the representation of girls with physical disabilities. There's also a huge gap in really cute fashion-forward clothes with accessible features."

In about a month, the designer will launch her Lady Fines brand, adaptive clothing with panache, fashion for young women with differing abilities and medical requirements.

She's also launched a nonprofit foundation, Rebels With a Cause, which promotes equity and inclusion in the fashion industry.

Instead of buttons, she opts for magnets or velcro fasteners for easy, independent use.

Friend and model Mariah Knieriem is paralyzed from the waist down due to a car crash. Pulling on most major-label jeans and pants is a struggle, but Lady Fines' pants zip down the sides and are both functional and flashy.

"This is a clothing brand I can get attached to," Mariah said with a smile.

Lady Natasha started as a buyer for major brands but grew frustrated when she noticed how many young women were being overlooked.

One of her original inspirations? A fashion-loving aunt battling cancer. Lady Natasha created a stylish pink jacket with zippers that accommodate medical devices.

