Family of magicians performing at new Zubrick Magic Theatre in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There is a new show in St. Pete that’s trying its best to take the stress of the pandemic to disappear. It’s the Zubrick Magic Theater.

Magicians Christopher and Ryan Zubrick are hoping to pull an entertainment hit out of their hats.

“Ryan and I both started in magic independently from a very young age, for me, I found a magic trick on the bottom of my cereal box and I was hooked after that, Ryan received a magic set for his sixth birthday,” said Christopher.

Christopher and Ryan have come a long way from school talent shows. This past week they officially opened the Zubrick Magic Theater in the Edge District of St. Pete.

“I think people are really needing to get outside of the house, to get off of the Zoom meetings, and experience magic and wonder again like they never have before,” said Christopher.

Chris and Ryan aren’t only partners on stage but partners in life. They first met by accident during a magic show in their home state of Michigan back in 2005.

“We were double booked for an event by event coordinators, we combined our shows instead of fighting over the spotlight and the rest is history,” said Chris.

The couple went on to get married and have been performing together for 13 years overseas.

“Then the pandemic hit, closed the showdown, closed tourism down, and we decided to relocate to St. Pete,” said Ryan.

“Loved the vibrant arts community here, we loved the tourism, we loved the local community, and we found out there was a need for family-oriented entertainment,” said Chris.

For their next trick, they decided to turn an abandoned call center into an intimate 90-seat theater that will make you feel like a kid again.

“We have some fog machines and some little gimmicks here and there and the important thing was to create an experience,” said Ryan.

Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night they plan to dazzle audiences with comedy, mystery and grand illusion. Their first three shows were sold out.

“Just having that interaction with the patrons is amazing and hearing what they like and their favorite parts it’s been great, we’re thrilled,” said Ryan.

The most magical part of it all is they get to share the experience with their 4-year-old son Oliver.

“He was actually on stage with us on our opening night, he appeared at the end of the show, I won’t give away where he appeared but you’ll have to come check it out,” said Chris.

For more information on the Zubrick Magic Theatre, including a complete list of showtimes and to purchase tickets, go to zubrickmagic.com.