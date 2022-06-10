Families of different ethnicities will celebrate Race Amity Day on Sunday in Largo

LARGO, Fla. — It is a celebration of racial diversity and inclusion. This Sunday, families of different races and ethnicities will get together to celebrate Race Amity Day at Heritage Village in Largo from 1 to 4 o’clock.

“Music, so we’re going to have you wanting to dance. We got Jazz music. We got a band that’s going to open up for us. We have activities for children like creating crafts about amity and friendship and love, said Karia Wiggins who is one of the organizers of this year’s Pinellas Race Amity Day celebration.

Race Amity is celebrated every second Sunday of June to focus on the friendships between people of different races. It is also a time to come together to share different cultural experiences and have fun while doing it.

Matthew Weihmuller is a saxophonist and he will be one of the musicians performing at Sunday’s event. He told me what racial amity means to him, as a musician, who has performed with different kinds of people from around the world. “There’s been some instances where there might be six different people of different races, ethnicities, cultures and we maybe can’t communicate verbally talking to each other because we all speak different languages, but we speak the world language of music,” said Weihmuller.

Weihmuller said he was interested in performing at this event because he believes in embracing the diversity in our communities. “I’ve served in a number of capacities on a bunch of different diversity, equity and inclusion councils. I went to a performing arts high school and have a lot of friends with a lot of different rich cultural backgrounds,” said Weihmuller.

Sunday’s Race Amity event will be MCed by our very own Lauren St. Germaine and Anthony Hill.