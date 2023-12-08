Fairgrounds St. Pete features new event with smells of the holidays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — New this year, the sights and smells of the holidays are taking over at the Fairgrounds St. Pete.

Take a walk around the immersive art display, and you'll get the vibe that it's Christmas — Florida style.

The event, Scents of the Season, features 14 nostalgic holiday scents throughout the experience.

From Christmas trees to Gingerbread, you're sure to recognize a few.

"Our team really wanted to dive into the weird, the wacky and wonderful Florida. We didn't want to do anything like any of the other attractions in the area. So we decided what's more immersive than scents," Sarah Hardin, Marketing Manager at Fairgrounds St. Pete said."One of the more memorable experiences people hear. They always talk about the smell of the strawberry room. So we kind of dived into that experience and like added a bunch of sense throughout the whole experience."

The experience is all at your own pace, so explore all you want while you're here. It can be fun for all ages, too.

Fairgrounds St. Pete also just launched a brand new immersive game highlighting a variety of Florida birds that are hidden all around.

Click here to get tickets. The event will be here through the beginning of January.