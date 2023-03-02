Facebook post helps woman fulfill father's bucket list items

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — There's never a dull moment between Bob Welsh and his daughter Victoria.

On Sunday, Victoria moved her father down from Baltimore to Pinellas Park.

"I am very, very pleased to be with my girl. I've wanted to do this for a long time. I really, truly never thought it was going to happen; too many twists and turns in the route. And many obstacles," Bob said.

Bob's doctor advised against the move.

"They said we wouldn't do it. They said they said it would be impossible to get him here without a medical transport," Victoria added.

But an 18-hour RV trip later, Bob and Victoria made it home safe.

"I love it. I feel so relieved," he added.

Bob is in hospice care, staying with his retired nurse daughter.

The military man is used to a clean-shaven face. But after a month of moving between the hospital and rehab facility, shaving was put on the back burner.

After settling in, Victoria and Bob sat down to discuss his bucket list—number one on the list; an easy choice.

"I have never had a barber shop shave. That's what I'm waiting for," Bob said.

Not just any shave; an old-fashioned shave.

"They look to me like they're a very good thing. I know that a barbershop will shave you good. These pitiful razors that they put out nowadays. Most of them are jokes," he added.

But Bob uses an oxygen machine and has limited liability. Additionally, that type of care isn't easy to come by. So Victoria decided to use Facebook to figure out how to make her dad's dream come true.

The outpour of love and compassion. I didn't get a response for the actual shave until today, right before you came. But so many people messaged me and said, what else can we do for him? I am not a barber. But what else can I do for him?" Vicki said.

It's compassion Bob never imagined.

"It means an awful lot to anyone, especially me at my stage of life. Because I know and I'm not being crazy, I don't think, but I know when you reach a certain age, you got to accept the fact there isn't a lot more steps left," he said.

But a shave is only the tip of Welsh's list. In the Facebook post, Victoria shared other desires her father expressed.

Straight razor barbershop shave

Visit the Automobile museum in Pinellas park

Get his teeth cleaned

A Massage to help the pain in his neck

Take a nice ride along the coast and see the ocean

To put his feet in the Gulf of Mexico

Go to a hand-carved furniture store and see the artwork

Go to Hawaii

Drive a Mercedes

While some of the goals aren't attainable, Victoria looks forward to crossing as many off her father's list as she can.