Extras needed for romantic comedy being filmed in Pinellas County

Sarah Hollenbeck
Posted at 11:39 PM, Jul 13, 2021
DUNEDIN, Fla. — If you've wished of being an extra in a movie, now is your chance.

Martin Kove, who you may know as Sensei Kreese in “Karate Kid” and “Cobra Kai" is shooting a new film in Pinellas County.

"A Taste of Love" is a romantic comedy about a struggling TV chef who reconnects with a childhood sweetheart while trying to save the family restaurant, and it's said to be inspired by our "Tampa Bay paradise."

The film is written by local talent and will showcase the Tampa Bay area from Dunedin to St. Petersburg.

Crews will be shooting the film through the end of July.

If you'd like to be an extra or volunteer on set, you should email a current photo and phone number to Casting Director Karlie Loland with KLR Creative Group at info@diversethread.com. Be sure to include “A TASTE OF LOVE” in the subject line.

"A Taste of Love" will be released nationally in early 2022.

