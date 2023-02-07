Everyone is barking about the Gulfport pet mayoral race

GULFPORT, Fla. — There’s a big mayoral race that has everyone talking, or should we say barking about, in Gulfport. It’s the third annual race for Pet Mayor.

There are currently 14 dogs, two cats and one guinea pig in the running.

When it comes to winning a pet election, according to Pickle’s campaign manager, you need a candidate that’s on top of all the fury issues.

“He’s 25 pounds, so he gets to go in the little and the big dog parks, so he really gets all the perspectives and he gets to know everyone on both sides of all the dog issues,” said owner Kelli Garcia.

Then there’s Blue. No TV or radio ads necessary to win, this Corgi has paws on the ground, and a group of people putting campaign flyers on doors.

“It’s amazing, and Blue loves it. He loves all his fans,” said owner Jennifer Gallo,

Don’t forget about Izzy, this sheepdog’s basic instincts are to look out for others.

“It's not about winning, it's about the cause, and what we are doing it for, Gulfport has been good to us, we want to give back to the community,” said owner Tim Reynolds.

Every vote costs $1, with all money raised going back to the Gulfport Historic Society and the Friends of Strays Animal Shelter. Stuffing the ballot box is encouraged.

“There are actually all over the country a number of small towns that have pet mayors, often times it’s part of a fundraiser, and we looked at that idea and said, ‘oh this would work in Gulfport,’” said Amanda Hagood with the Gulfport Historical Society.

“It’s a great idea. I feel like this could really take off in a lot of different places, who doesn’t love voting for a pet mayor,” said Jessica Salmond, with Friends of Strays.

Carroll Kozlowski has the only guinea pig in the race. His name is Harry. Carroll said it’s a challenge going up against so many dogs, but Harry is up for it.

“Gulfport is about diversity, and we’ve always had cats and dogs elected, so let's do a little piggy,” said Carroll.

It wouldn’t be a real election without campaign promises.

“Treats every Sunday, double treats, because that’s supposed to be rest and relaxation day,” said the owner of a Dalmatian named Arabella.

“He promises to keep everyone smiling, and he spreads his joy wherever he goes,” said the owner of a dog named Bear.

“I think she needs to educate pet parents about picking up poop; that’s a big one,” said owner Brenda Moore.

These candidates do like to roll around in the dirt, so you have to wonder if we may see any mudslinging during the campaign.

“Absolutely not. He’s a paws-atarian, he only believes in positive things and would never do any kind of mudslinging or ugly campaigning,” said Paula Briggs about her dog Briggsby.

So if you see one of these candidates out and about shaking paws and licking hands, don’t be afraid give them your support. The last day to vote is February 20. Their goal is to raise $10,000.

“He walks around Gulfport, the marina, sees everybody, he loves everybody, he loves all the animals,” said Kathy Zindle about her dog Bitty Beagle.

For a complete list of candidates and how to vote, go to gulfporthistoricalsociety.org.