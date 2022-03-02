'Empty Bowls' event at Clay Center of St. Petersburg combines art, food and helping end homelessness

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Get a gorgeous handcrafted clay bowl made by a local artisan, eat delicious soups from top area chefs and help uplift Tampa Bay area families struggling from homelessness.

That's what you get with a $25 ticket to the "Empty Bowls" event at the Clay Center of St. Petersburg, this Saturday, March 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All of the proceeds from the eighth annual "Empty Bowls" event will go to St. Vincent de Paul CARES, a historic nonprofit committed to ending homelessness.

Since the pandemic began, St. Vincent de Paul CARES has found housing for 2,140 households.

Since 2013, the nonprofit has helped 15,000 households and has served 1,389,334 meals.

For more information on the "Empty Bowls" event, go here.