Watch
NewsPinellas County

Actions

'Empty Bowls' event at Clay Center of St. Petersburg combines art, food and helping end homelessness

100% of proceeds go to St. Vincent de Paul CARES
Screen Shot 2022-03-01 at 8.57.22 PM.png
Sean Daly
Screen Shot 2022-03-01 at 8.57.22 PM.png
Posted at 4:52 AM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 04:52:05-05

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Get a gorgeous handcrafted clay bowl made by a local artisan, eat delicious soups from top area chefs and help uplift Tampa Bay area families struggling from homelessness.

That's what you get with a $25 ticket to the "Empty Bowls" event at the Clay Center of St. Petersburg, this Saturday, March 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All of the proceeds from the eighth annual "Empty Bowls" event will go to St. Vincent de Paul CARES, a historic nonprofit committed to ending homelessness.

Since the pandemic began, St. Vincent de Paul CARES has found housing for 2,140 households.

Since 2013, the nonprofit has helped 15,000 households and has served 1,389,334 meals.

For more information on the "Empty Bowls" event, go here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!