Embracing a new identity, Lealman holds first-ever July 4th celebration

LEALMAN, Fla. — They were fireworks with a purpose.

Tuesday evening, on a warm but clear evening, the fireworks that illuminated the sky over Raymond H. Neri Community Park marked the first community Fourth of July celebration ever hosted in Lealman, a community of roughly 30,000 residents just north of St. Petersburg.

“I think this is great for the community,” said Raelynn Tamura, who took in the fireworks with her family.

And the festival wasn’t just about fireworks. There were games, food trucks, and free hot dogs.

To Nicole Bartlett — who watched the fireworks alongside Tamura — the event represented a special moment in Lealman’s history.

“Everybody seems to be coming together,” she said.

As Jim Millican can attest, that wasn’t always the case.

“When you drove through here many years ago, it was very run down, very poor looking, things weren’t taken care of,” said Millican, the Division Chief of Lealman Fire District, who’s lived in Lealman since 1988. “We had a lot of problem areas where we had a lot of drugs going on, a lot of drug overdoses, a lot of spouse abuse.”

In 2016, Pinellas County commissioners adopted a plan — with nine main objectives — to redevelop Lealman through both public and private investment. Lealman was designated a Community Redevelopment Area (CRA).

“Guided by the community and supported by data and analysis, the plan will lay the foundation for the county, property owners, and developers setting forth specific expectations, roles, relationships, and participation (guidelines, standards, roles) by the public and private sector to ensure the successful redevelopment of the Lealman CRA,” the plan explained.

Just a few years later, Millican has noticed results.

“The revitalization has changed the look of Lealman,” he said. “Revitalizing and rebuilding homes, putting in new homes, new housing, new apartment complexes — really a much nicer community.”

The work, however, isn’t done. The county wants to lure more economic development and affordable housing to Lealman. According to Tom Almonte, the Assistant County Administrator for Pinellas County, several affordable housing developments are in the works.

“You’re going to see at least between 150 and 200 new homes that are going to be available to the community, and that’s significant,” he said.

The redevelopment plan for Lealman also calls for more “community pride” and identity, and that’s the reason behind this first-ever Fourth of July festival.

More events will likely follow as Lealman continues to transform.

“I look forward to seeing what the next five years brings,” said Bartlett.”