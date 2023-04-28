Ed Sheeran will kick off tour at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Clearwater will kick off Ed Sheeran’s recently announced “- Tour” (pronounced “Subtract Tour”) tour in North America.

Fans will be able to see Ed Sheeran perform songs from his latest album, Subtract, out on May 5 at the Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater on May 19.

Sheeran is playing at Raymond James the next night, May 20, as part of his “+ – = ÷ x Tour” (pronounced “Mathematics Tour”).

Ed's playing some smaller theatre shows in the US this summer to play Subtract in full. Sign up for on-sale access before 11:59pm ET Sunday 30th April. Tickets go on sale at 10am ET (local venue time) Tuesday 2nd May.https://t.co/mDvAePe8mH pic.twitter.com/ZZ1P9ZZTBH — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) April 28, 2023

The "- Tour" has 14 dates across the North America. The one at Ruth Eckerd Hall is the only Florida show.

Tickets for the "- Tour" can be purchased by signing up for Verified Fan NOW on Ticket Master until Sunday, April 30, at 11:59 pm Eastern Time, for a chance to buy tickets.