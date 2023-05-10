Earth-friendly Ecomersion kayak tours open new location on Boca Ciega Bay in St. Pete

Ecomersion, the Earth-conscious kayak rental and tour company, has a beautiful brand-new second location with gorgeous views of St. Pete's Boca Ciega Bay.

With a cozy picaresque launch site in War Veterans Memorial Park, Ecomersion now has another outdoor "office" to go along with its Weedon Island tour site.

"We really want to be different from other kayak tour providers," said Ecomersion's Alisha Carter. "We want people to connect with the natural world around them, and that goes beyond putting them in a kayak and tossing them on the water."

Along with converting its business to solar-powered and zero footprints, Ecomersion partners with groups such as Tampa Bay Watch, Keep Pinellas Beautiful and many more to make sure our waters stay clean.

Kayak rentals start at $20 an hour — for all ages and skill levels — proceeds from which go back to environmental conservation and protection.

Ecomersion also offers various tours and events, including cleanups and puppy paddles.