E-scooter rider charged with manslaughter after bicyclist dies following collision

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police said on Tuesday that an e-scooter rider involved in a crash with a bicyclist last week is charged with manslaughter after the woman died at a local hospital.

The crash happened on November 4 just after 12 p.m.

According to police, 22-year-old Tyler Brady was riding a scooter eastbound on 18th Avenue crossing the intersection at 66th Street North when he collided with Alvera Minutello, 77. Police say Minutello was biking westbound on 18th Avenue North approaching 66th Street North at the time.

The two hit head-on just east of the intersection.

Police said on Tuesday that Minutello, who was in critical condition at a local hospital, succumbed to her injuries. Police said Brady was subsequently arrested and charged with manslaughter via culpable negligence.

According to investigators, the scooter failed to swerve out of the way despite the majority of the eastbound lane on 18th Avenue North being open and unobstructed.