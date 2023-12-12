Dunedin's House of Beer takes 'serving the community' very seriously

DUNEDIN, Fla. — A year ago, Dunedin's House of Beer started "The HOB Give Back," a multi-tiered service effort to help people in need in the community.

"We continue to see that there's a need in the community, and it continues to drive us to do more," said Kim Polce, co-owner of the brewery and taphouse with husband Andy Polce. "It's been jarring."

In a short span of time, the House of Beer — a sprawling complex of good times and good people — has helped more than 7,000 families with food insecurity, helped just as many Pinellas County grade schoolers lacking food on the weekend, and helped numerous local charities.

Every Saturday at 11 a.m., in partnership with the Good Neighbors nonprofit, House of Beer hosts a food giveaway to whoever needs help — no questions asked. More than 100 people show up for assistance, and the team then hits the road to help other locations as well.

Twice a month, on a rooftop terrace, HOB hosts a Pack-a-Snack fundraiser, stuffing bags of goodies for food-insecure Pinellas County students in need of extra help on the weekend.

They also have a Rotating Tap Handle, a different beer helping a different organization for a period of time; $2 of every pour goes to charity. This month proceeds from Mani's Pinata Party help The Runaways Animal Rescue.

For more on "The HOB Give Back," go here.

