Dunedin's Honu restaurant and tiki bar to raise money for Maui at Saturday fundraiser

Proceeds from food, raffles benefit Maui Humane Society and Maui Food Bank.
Posted at 5:51 AM, Sep 06, 2023
Dunedin's Honu restaurant, which features authentic Hawaiian food and an epic backyard tiki bar, will host a daylong fundraiser for Maui relief this Saturday from 12 to 10 p.m.

Honu owner and Chef Kimberly Platt vacations in Maui and has friends on the island, so when wildfires devastated the place she loves, she started planning a way to help immediately.

Admission is free to the Honu event, which is titled "Music for Maui." Proceeds from food, drink and raffle prizes will go to the Maui Food Bank and the Maui Humane Society.

