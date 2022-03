DUNEDIN, Fla. — Bagpipes! Beer! Dancing! Scottish feats of athleticism involving kegs of beer!

This Saturday, Dunedin will host the 54th Highland Games and Festival, an all-day salute to the town's Scottish heritage.

Bagpipers, dancers and athletes from all over the world will descend upon Highlander Park to play, compete, eat and drink.

Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased online.

For more on the Highland Games, click here.