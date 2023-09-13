Dunedin to host 'Mocktail Walk' at 14 downtown locations this Thursday

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Leave it to Downtown Dunedin to put a tasty spin on the classic pub crawl.

This Thursday evening, 14 bars and restaurants will host a "Mocktail Walk and Contest," with talented mixologists at each stop concocting an alcohol-free beverage for revelers.

Jack Pallino's, the Honu, and the Living Room are just a few of the locations.

The boozeless event is the brainchild of Elena Marrero, who owns the Great Giftsby, the kickoff point for the Mocktail Walk.

"I wanted to do something purposeful," said Marrero, who stopped drinking five years ago. "Show people who don't drink that there are options here in Dunedin that don't involve alcohol."

Tickets are $20, with proceeds benefiting the Lamplighters, Metropolitan Ministries, and the Joshua House.

The walk will also feature a best-in-show vote, plus shopper savings at participating retail stores.

