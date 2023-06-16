Dunedin Tai Chi society gaining strength

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Every day in Dunedin, a group of like-minded people gather together to participate in a practice that dates back thousands of years, and they are always looking for new participants.

For the first time since the pandemic, the Dunedin Taoist Tai Chi Society is back to full strength, not just in numbers, but mind, body, and spirit.

“Most people aren’t familiar with Tai Chi; as you can see, it’s slow, gentle, quiet,” said Gary Bass.

Bass is the co-leader of the Dunedin Taoist Tai Chi Society. He said even when their doors were closed, their dedication never wavered.

“So our participants were thinking about Tai Chi the whole time, the contribution that it makes to many people’s lives is physical, but also mental, and I would even say spiritual,” said Bass.

This summer, they offer a full slate of six sessions, but four are for beginners.

The majority of their students are seniors. Joe Crossfield began Tai Chi to cope with his back problems.

“Just great for your range of motion, your flexibility, your balance, a lot of leg strength is good, core strength,” said Crossfield.

While Kimberly Engel turned to Tai Chi following a brain tumor.

“We’re not trying to make the set perfect; it’s just about showing up and putting one foot in front of the other,” said Engel.

This group says there is a real sense of camaraderie. When you are within their four walls, peace overtakes anything happening on the outside.

“It’s very important to have a place they can come, kind of with like-minded people, who have a very positive outlook on life, everybody out there does,” said Crossfield.

“I would say we are stronger and more unified than ever before,” said Bass.

There are several Tai Chi branches and sessions across Tampa Bay. For more information, go to taoisttaichi.org.