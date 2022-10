DUNEDIN, Fla. — The City of Dunedin said officials discovered a cybersecurity incident on Tuesday, and an investigation is currently ongoing.

The city's Water and Wastewater Treatment facilities are secure and operational, a press release said.

Currently, the following are not accessible:



City email

Online payments for permits

Inspection scheduling

Utility billing

Parks & Recreation programs and Marina fees

The city said additional updates would be provided.