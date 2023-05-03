Dunedin church significantly damaged after 3-alarm fire

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A three-alarm fire that started in a dumpster significantly damaged a church in Dunedin on Wednesday morning.

Fire officials said the 911 call came in around 3 a.m. and crews responded to Coastal Christian Church on Bayshore Boulevard.

Nobody was injured, but the sanctuary and the roof of the building are damaged.

Dunedin Fire Rescue

The Pastor did not want to go on camera but said the congregation is strong and they will all get through this tough time together.

Dunedin Deputy Fire Chief Michael Handoga said the fire started in a dumpster and then spread to the church. The roof of the church appears to have serious damage and there are burn marks on the side of the building. Officials say the sanctuary is also significantly damaged.

Sweet Peas Preschool, located at the back of this church, was not damaged, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.