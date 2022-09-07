Duke Energy, TECO and FPL ask to hike electricity bills to combat increased natural gas costs

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Groceries. Insurance. Rent. It seems like the cost of everything is going up these days, and soon you can add your electricity bill to that list.

Duke Energy, TECO and Florida Power and Light are all asking the Public Service Commission to approve rate hikes.

All three companies told ABC Action News that the cost of natural gas is driving up prices. Duke Energy said natural gas is costing them twice as much now as it did a year ago.

The Public Service Commission is expected to make a decision in November and you could see the price hike starting with your January electric bill.

For Duke Energy, prices are going up 13% and the average customer who uses 1,000-kilowatt hours of energy monthly can expect to pay about $22 more a month. That means average bills will go from $148.23 a month to an expected $170.68 in 2023 (for those using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity monthly).

TECO customers, on average, will pay $14 more a month. That means bills will go from an average of $132.66 to $146.86 in 2023 (for those using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity monthly).

FPL customers will pay about $10 more a month from an average bill of $120.67 to $130.23 in 2023 (for those using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity monthly).

The amount varies based on energy usage.

Duke Energy spokesperson Ana Gibbs said utility companies are allowed to pass on fuel and natural gas costs to customers but they don’t profit off of it.

“There’s basically not enough production of natural gas and low supplies and of course there is a great demand and that market has yet to stabilize so it continues to be really volatile. The bottom line is the cost of natural gas has more than doubled over the past year and that’s what customers are going to be seeing on their bill,” she explained.

There are ways to combat your growing power bill. Energy companies offer free electricity audits, allow you to pay in installments and can connect you with non-profits that can help you pay your bill.

You can also invest in a smart meter.

“With a smart meter you can get usage alerts which tells you midway through the month what your expected bill is going to be so you can adjust accordingly,” Gibbs explained.

Even small changes like putting your AC to 78 degrees when you’re not home and closing the blinds and shades can help reduce energy costs.

For Pinellas County resident Rosa Mazzeo, it’s another cost she’ll have to swallow as life seems to get more expensive by the day.

“There’s no point in getting angry because it’s not good for your health, so you just wait and see what happens. We don’t make more in wages than whatever we make so it’s hard,” she added.