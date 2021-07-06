Watch
Duke Energy prepares for Elsa as power crews travel from across the United States to help

Duke Energy Florida
Posted at 5:54 AM, Jul 06, 2021
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Duke Energy Florida is preparing to restore potential outages for Tropical Storm Elsa as they continue to urge customers to get ready for the storm.

More than 600 contract power crews are coming from the Carolinas and the Midwest to help assist in power restoration.

This is in addition to a large number of resources and crews Duke Energy already has in place locally to get power back online if and when it goes out.

Keep in mind that crews will only be able to respond after the storm fully passes through. That's why Duke Energy Florida representatives say it's important to make sure you and your family are all prepared for temporary outages.

Duke Energy Florida representatives are also warning people to use extreme caution if they need to go anywhere immediately after the storm. They say downed power lines can potentially be hidden in standing water.

"Always assume a downed power line is energized," said Ana Gibbs with Duke Energy Florida. "I think it's a misconception that if a power line is on the ground, that the power is off. That may not be the case, and it may not be sparking."

