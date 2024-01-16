Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

DUI driver arrested after hitting police cruiser in Pinellas County: Officials

St-Pete-Police-crime-scene
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
St-Pete-Police-crime-scene
Posted at 9:04 AM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 09:04:17-05

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested after officials claim he hit a police cruiser while driving under the influence Monday night.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said James Anderson, 60, struck the cruiser around 7:15 p.m. while it had its emergency lights activated and was parked for traffic control at 18th Avenue South and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street South.

The officer was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police determined Anderson was impaired and took him into custody. He was charged with DUI involving property damage, possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) and driving with license suspended or revoked.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.