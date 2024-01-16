DUI driver arrested after hitting police cruiser in Pinellas County: Officials

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested after officials claim he hit a police cruiser while driving under the influence Monday night.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said James Anderson, 60, struck the cruiser around 7:15 p.m. while it had its emergency lights activated and was parked for traffic control at 18th Avenue South and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street South.

The officer was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police determined Anderson was impaired and took him into custody. He was charged with DUI involving property damage, possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) and driving with license suspended or revoked.