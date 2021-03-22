Driver who hit, killed pedestrian in St. Pete arrested for DUI manslaughter, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in St. Petersburg Monday afternoon was arrested for DUI manslaughter, police said.

Police said the crash happened at 1:30 p.m. near 8934 4th Street North.

The driver of a Subaru, Olga Yuryevna Davis, was driving at a high rate of speed, weaving across three southbound lanes.

Davis then lost control of the vehicle and struck a pedestrian who was walking on the sidewalk of 4th Street. The vehicle then struck a building shortly after, police said.

"I heard the moment of impact and when I looked up, I saw the smoke and then I looked over and saw the car into the building," said Jeff Karboski.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said Davis was taken to a local hospital and when she was released, she was arrested for DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and DUI property damage. She was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

ABC Action News has learned, police are cracking down on impaired drivers.

Officers in Pinellas County arrested 19 people for DUI on Sunday alone.

"You have one drink, don’t get behind the wheel," said Karboski.

