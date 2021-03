ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A driver has life-threatening injuries after crashing into a St. Petersburg home Sunday morning.

St. Pete police said shortly after 9 a.m., a man driving a pick-up truck veered off 49th Street after passing 5th Avenue North.

The driver hit a sign, went through an empty lot and hit a house.

The driver was the only one in the truck and he sustained life-threatening injuries, police said.

There was no other vehicle involved and the house had minor damage.