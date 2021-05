CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Police say the driver of an Audi lost control in a parking lot and ended up underneath a parked pickup truck on Tuesday.

Police shared pictures of the crash on Twitter. The department said it happened in the Best Buy parking lot at U.S. 19 and Drew Street.

Clearwater Police/Twitter

Police did not say on the post if anyone was injured. ABC Action News is reaching out for more information.