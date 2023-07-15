Driver charged after fatal hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Clearwater man has been charged with DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash involving death after a tragic incident that claimed the life of a pedestrian.

The Clearwater Police Department (CPD) said the incident happened at approximately 12:42 a.m., near the intersection of Missouri Avenue and Druid Road.

CPD said multiple callers reported a man lying on the road injured or dead. When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old man dead in the roadway.

According to authorities, the vehicle involved left the scene, but officers were able to track down the

driver about 20 minutes later and arrest him.

Christian Hooks, 22, was traveling northbound on Missouri Avenue at an excessive speed when he struck the pedestrian.

CPD said Hooks took a sobriety test, and two breath samples of .217 and .223 were obtained.

Hooks was later charged and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.