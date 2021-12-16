Watch
Driver arrested for DUI manslaughter after Seminole crash

Posted at 6:46 AM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 06:46:48-05

SEMINOLE, Fla. — A driver in Seminole is facing DUI manslaughter charges after authorities say she hit and killed a man walking in a crosswalk early Thursday morning.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said Francine Mashtare, 54, was driving westbound on Park Boulevard, approaching Starkey Road, just before 1 a.m. when she hit Thomas Rothwell, 70.

seminole crash vehicle.png

Seminole crash pinellas county sheriffs office2.png

According to the Major Accident Investigation Team, Rothwell was crossing Park Boulevard in the designated crosswalk when he was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mashtare showed signs of impairment and was arrested then taken to the Pinellas County Jail on one count of DUI manslaughter, authorities said.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing.

