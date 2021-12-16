Driver arrested for DUI manslaughter after Seminole crash

SEMINOLE, Fla. — A driver in Seminole is facing DUI manslaughter charges after authorities say she hit and killed a man walking in a crosswalk early Thursday morning.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said Francine Mashtare, 54, was driving westbound on Park Boulevard, approaching Starkey Road, just before 1 a.m. when she hit Thomas Rothwell, 70.

According to the Major Accident Investigation Team, Rothwell was crossing Park Boulevard in the designated crosswalk when he was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mashtare showed signs of impairment and was arrested then taken to the Pinellas County Jail on one count of DUI manslaughter, authorities said.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing.