ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete Police said a driver is in custody after a fatal hit-and-run on Monday night.

Police said the vehicle hit a pedestrian on 34th St. North at 32nd Ave. North around 10:340 p.m. The victim died from his injuries and the driver initially ran from the scene.

According to police, bystanders helped catch the driver before police arrived.

Police shut down all lanes of 34th St. North between 30-35th Avenues overnight and into the early morning as they investigated.