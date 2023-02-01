Watch Now
Dr. MLK Jr. St. N closes after PSTA bus hits woman in St. Pete

Posted at 11:07 AM, Feb 01, 2023
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street North in St. Petersburg has shut down after a woman was hit by a PSTA bus on Wednesday.

St. Petersburg Police Department said that the woman was hit on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street North between Central Avenue and 1st Avenue North.

They also added that St. Pete Fire Rescue is on the scene to rescue the woman, who has critical injuries.

The road will be closed for "several hours" while officials investigate the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more details are available.

