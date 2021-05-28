Downtown Tarpon Springs antique shops just part of the areas unique experience

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — If you've been to the Sponge Docks, you likely drove right through Downtown Tarpon Springs.

If you didn't stop to walk around and enjoy the shops, you're missing out.

Historic Downtown Tarpon Springs is full of shops, restaurants, breweries and fun.

"We're getting more breweries, more restaurants. It has a really wonderful hometown feel. And there's plenty of parking. It's great. You'll find someplace to park, believe me. And it's just really nice with all the historical buildings and it just has a really quaint, quaint downtown, so you'll really like it," explains Cindy Comstock, owner of the Court of Two Sisters.

Located less than a mile from the Sponge Docks on Tarpon Avenue, you'll see how much this quaint area is growing.

First, take a stop at the Tarpon Springs Depot. It's open limited hours but it was built in the early 1900s. It's now the oldest surviving train station buildings in Tampa Bay.

And when you're walking along downtown, you have to check out the antique and consignment shops.

The Court of Two Sisters, an antique and consignment shop, recently moved to the south side of Tarpon Avenue.

Cindy Comstock, owner of the Court of Two Sisters, says, "We're just trying really hard and it's a great area. Tarpon Springs is unique and different. You know, come and visit you'll like it a lot."

Majority of the businesses along Downtown are small business owners just trying to find success.

"And we have a lot of people who are downtown who are just, you know, very diligent and want to be successful." explains Comstock.

