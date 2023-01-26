Donations flood in to help family living in U-Haul since Christmas

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Everything the Laskowksi family owns is in the back of a U-Haul.

Even the family dog.

They’ve been living out of the truck since Christmas.

“This is the only thing I could come up with to keep my family safe,” said Gary.

Gary Laskowski had to stop working to take care of his disabled wife, Mia. They quickly fell behind on bills and the family got evicted.

Gary, Mia, and 10-year-old Julian spent the last month sleeping in the cab of the U-Haul. But not many places would even allow them to park overnight.

They are on waiting lists for shelters and assistance.

“It was a traumatic experience, especially for my wife and son. It was really horrible enduring that time watching them suffer,” said Gary.

Gary reached out to Stan Arthur, who runs a non-profit called HelpStPete.org. He was just hoping for some gas money.

Stan gave them $30, then an electric wheelchair someone had donated.

But when Stan saw how they were living, he wanted to do more.

“I knew we had to pull together. All hands on deck and make something happen for this family,” said Arthur.

Members of his I Love St. Pete Facebook page came through in a big way with donations. Stan was able to transfer $16,000 to Laskowski’s account.

“God bless you. God bless you. Sorry for what you’ve had to go through all of you and I hope this is going to make a real difference,” Stan said to Gary.

Stan’s non-profit has delivered donations to people in need for the last couple of years, but never this much.

“He’s helped me tremendously, and this is a blessing what he just bestowed upon my family is heaven-sent. Divine intervention,” Gary said.

Gary said they’ll use the money to get off the streets and into a hotel for now.

He also hopes to get back to work soon and find a permanent place for them to live.