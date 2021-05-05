DNA leads to arrest in 1999 armed sexual battery case in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives in Pinellas County say the suspect in an armed sexual battery case from 1999 is behind bars thanks to DNA.

According to a press release, 59-year-old Gregory Thompson attacked a woman in Dunedin nearly 22 years ago on November 15.

Authorities say the victim left her home unlocked and was gone for a short period of time. Thompson got in during that time, hid and attacked her when she returned.

Detectives say Thompson threatened the victim with a knife. According to the release, he sexually battered her then ordered her to shower to destroy the evidence.

The victim, who was 30 years old at the time, locked herself in the bathroom and screamed to attract attention. Authorities say Thompson left the home after he was unable to get inside the bathroom.

The victim waited until she thought Thompson was got then notified law enforcement immediately.

DNA collected in 1999 was resubmitted in 2020 and provided to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE). Detectives say a suspect profile was created and uploaded to national and state databases. Thompson's DNA was in the database from a previous conviction and the new DNA was a match for him.

Detectives arrested Thompson on Wednesday morning. Authorities say he denied the allegations. He was charged with one count of armed sexual battery and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.