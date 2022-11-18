DNA evidence helps solve, close 25-year-old St. Petersburg cold case

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) announced a 25-year-old cold case of a murder victim has been solved and closed with the help of DNA evidence.

Michael Scheumeister, per SPPD, was found dead near Mirror Lake Library in the early morning of Aug. 14, 1997.

"Scheumeister was found outside, lying on his back with his pant pockets turned inside out. He had cashed his paycheck earlier that day, and his money and wallet were missing," SPPD said in a press release. "This indicated that robbery was the motive."

SPPD said a medical exam determined Scheumeister died from blunt force trauma to his head and neck.

During their investigation, SPPD said they learned Scheumeister had been at a bar with Patricia Morris, who was 47 years old at the time. Morris told SPPD that the two left in a taxi together after having drinks but went their separate ways after being dropped off.

As the investigation continued, SPPD learned in 2016 that Morris had an extensive criminal history that included prostitution, battery on law enforcement officers and narcotic offenses.

In March 2022, SPPD sent Scheumeister's pants to the Pinellas County Forensics Lab for DNA re-evaluation. In November, they learned Morris's DNA matched the DNA found both in the front and rear pant pockets.

While Morris died in Hillsborough County in 2010, SPPD said the DNA evidence helped them close the case.

"Our cold case detectives dedicate their time and experience to taking a fresh look at old unsolved cases," St. Pete PD said in a press release. "With advances in technology and new information, they can bring justice for the victims and closure to their families."