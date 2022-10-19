DK Farms in Largo has fall fun and festive frights for everyone in the family

When it comes to October, DK Farms in Largo is super sweet during the day — and seriously scary at night.

This hidden gem in Pinellas County at 1750 Lake Ave SE, Largo is going all out this month, hosting not one but two big events.

Over the next two weekends, DK Farms will host a Fall Festival geared to all ages, with a pumpkin patch, bounce houses, pony rides, a petting zoo, a mechanical bull, mini golf and more. Tickets are $14 at the gate.

Then at night, DK Farms will turn into Fearville, with a centerpiece haunted house called the Fearbrook Asylum (recommended age 14-plus). There will also be a haunted hayride, an acrobatics and fire show, animal feedings, games and more. Tickets are $17 at the gate.

For more on DK Farms, including other events and discounted tickets, click here.