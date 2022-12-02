Developers submit new proposals for Tropicana Field

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Friday, Dec. 2, was the deadline for developers to submit proposals to the City of St. Pete to re-develop Tropicana Field. Four proposals were submitted to design the 86 acres.

The area was once known as the historic gas plant district.

Developers are being asked to include affordable housing, office space, arts and recreation space.

One of those plans came from the Tampa Bay Rays in partnership with development company Hines.

Their vision for Tropicana Field is adding nearly 6,000 apartments, more than a million square feet of office space, a hotel, senior living, and an entertainment venue.

A new Rays ballpark is planned at the heart of the development.

The other proposals were submitted by 50 Plus 1 Sports, Restoration Associates, and Sugar Hill Community Partners.

"We commend 50 Plus 1 Sports, Hines & Tampa Bay Rays, Restoration Associates, and Sugar Hill Community Partners for their diligent efforts to submit proposals that will fuel inclusive progress and equitable development for future generations who will live, visit and do business in our city," said St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch.

St Pete Mayor Ken Welch will host a community meeting on Jan. 4th at the St. Pete Coliseum. Mayor Welch is expected to make a final decision by the end of January.