Deputy transported to hospital after vehicle runs red light, hitting patrol cruiser in Largo

LARGO, Fla. — Pinellas County Deputies are investigating a deputy-involved crash in Largo.

According to investigators, at approximately 6:03 p.m. on Thursday, 31-year-old Joseph Johnson was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro northbound on Seminole Boulevard when he failed to stop for a red traffic light signal at Lark Drive Southwest in Largo.

Investigators say Deputy Beetz was on-duty and traveling southbound on Seminole Boulevard in a fully marked 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe. Deputy Beetz made a left turn on a green arrow, to go east on Lark Drive Southwest from Seminole Boulevard, when he was struck by Johnson.

Deputy Beetz was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Johnson was also transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Once Johnson is released from the hospital he will be charged with Driving While License Suspended and cited for Failure to Obey Traffic Control Signal and having no vehicle insurance.

It appears that speed may be a factor in the crash.

The investigation continues.