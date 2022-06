CLEARWATER, Fla. — A vehicle crashed into a pedestrian on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard in Clearwater causing westbound lanes to shut down late Thursday evening.

The pedestrian, a man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes in the 2600 block of Gulf to Bay Boulevard. Westbound traffic on Gulf-to-Bay was temporarily shut down between Park Place and U.S. 19.