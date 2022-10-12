Deadline approaches for Pinellas families to sign up for Salvation Army's Angel Tree gift program

PINELLAS, Fla. — With the skyrocketing costs of nearly everything over the past year, there’s a growing need in our community as the holidays approach.

Right now, The Salvation Army is seeking to help children and seniors who need assistance this holiday season.

The deadline is nearing to sign up for The Angel Tree Program, which provides gifts for children and seniors to families in need.

Families can nominate themselves or others they know who are in need.

WFTS

Last year, The Salvation Army of Clearwater & Upper Pinellas County says they provided nearly 2,000 children with gifts, including 300 bicycles.

"People who want to help often don’t know how to help or how to contact these people and The Salvation Army is kind of the intermediary. We know these families and the people that want to help can work through us and we can provide help for these families," said Major Ted Morris with The Salvation Army.

The deadline for families in need to register for The Angel Tree Program is Friday for Clearwater and Upper Pinellas.

To sign up in person, you can visit The Salvation Army - Joy Center, 1521 E Druid Road, Clearwater, FL 33756

In-Person sign-up dates:

Thursday, October 13, 3:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Friday, October 14, 12:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree application for Christmas assistance.