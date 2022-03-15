Watch
Dade City man arrested for kicking puppy on Clearwater Beach

Posted at 1:50 PM, Mar 15, 2022
A Dade City man was arrested Monday for animal cruelty after multiple witnesses saw him abuse a dog on Clearwater Beach.

Clearwater Police say 20-year-old Noah Counts kicked a 3-month-old puppy in the face, dragged it by the leash and threw it over a wall.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and charged with animal cruelty.

Police have not given any updates on the condition of the puppy.

