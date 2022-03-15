Dade City man arrested for kicking puppy on Clearwater Beach

A Dade City man was arrested Monday for animal cruelty after multiple witnesses saw him abuse a dog on Clearwater Beach.

Clearwater Police say 20-year-old Noah Counts kicked a 3-month-old puppy in the face, dragged it by the leash and threw it over a wall.

On Monday, officers arrested Noah Counts, 20, of Dade City for animal cruelty for an incident on Clearwater Beach. Multiple witnesses saw Counts kick a 3-month-old puppy in the face, drag it by its leash and throw it over a wall. He was booked in to the Pinellas County Jail. pic.twitter.com/JWIRLBPhrw — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) March 15, 2022

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and charged with animal cruelty.

Police have not given any updates on the condition of the puppy.