Menu

Watch
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Customer leaves $5,000 tip for server grieving the loss of her dog in Pinellas County

Posted: 5:02 PM, Jun 28, 2019
Updated: 2019-06-29 03:23:42Z
items.[0].videoTitle
A server at a Clearwater Beach restaurant received nice pick me up after a very difficult week.
DONATION.png

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. -- A server at a Clearwater Beach restaurant received nice pick me up after a very difficult week.

A customer at the Clear Sky Beachside Café on Mandalay Avenue dined in for a meal that was supposed to be a little under $60. However, to the server’s surprise, the customer left a $5,000 tip to go along with the bill.

The sizable tip came at a great time for the restaurant server, Ryan, who had recently put her dog down, according to Frenchy's & Clear Sky Corporate.

The restaurant did not release the customer’s name.

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

4th of July Fireworks Shows around the Bay area