Crunch Fitness hosts 9/11 stair climb

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Crunch Fitness is hosting a 9/11 stair climb to honor those who lost their lives during the 9/11 attack.

First responders and Crunch members are suiting up to climb 110 flights of stairs or 2,071 steps to represent the 110 floors at the World Trade Center.

We spoke to Debbie Harris, the regional vice president of Crunch Fitness. She explained that this event is taking place at Crunch locations across the country today. She said it's an event the team members hold near and dear to their hearts.

“Crunch Fitness remains committed to honoring the heroes who rose to the occasion and those who continue to exemplify the courage and dedication as first responders,” Harris said.

Last week, Crunch workers delivered pizza and t-shirts to fire stations across the Tampa Bay area. Harris explained it was a way to show their appreciation and invite them to this event.

Many firefighters participating in the event are climbing in their full gear.

Crunch Fitness is expecting thousands of people to climb and participate in the event.

“We actually invite all of our members, our staff, and any first responders to come and take the challenge. We started this about five years ago, and basically, it's a 9/11 challenge to support and also give respect to all the first responders who gave their lives,” Harris said.

The stair climb is happening all day on September 11 at Crunch Gyms across the country. Click here if you are interested in participating.