Crews battle fire at Tsunami Japanese Steakhouse in St. Pete

Posted at 7:15 AM, Mar 04, 2022
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete Fire Rescue crews are battling a huge fire Friday morning at Tsunami Japanese Steakhouse.

According to officials, there have been no injuries reported. Officials said they expect the restaurant on Tyrone Boulevard to be a total loss.

Crews said they were inside but now are only fighting the fire from the outside after it grew too big.

St. Pete Police said Tyrone Boulevard is closed in both directions between 18th Ave N to 22nd Ave N while crews work to put the fire out.

A Starbucks near the steakhouse is closed due to its proximity to the smoke, and crews are using it as a staging area.

