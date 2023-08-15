Crews battle 3-alarm house fire in Treasure Island; no injuries reported

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Treasure Island Fire Rescue and other surrounding agencies responded to a single-family house fire at 131 95th Ave. on Tuesday that was upgraded to a three-alarm fire.

Upon arrival, crews found the home fully engulfed in flames.

To get the fire under control, Treasure Island Fire said crews upgraded the fire to a second alarm and then a third alarm.

Video of crews putting out the fire is below.

Treasure Island Fire Rescue along with other surrounding agencies are working a single family house fire at 131 95th Avenue in Treasure Island. pic.twitter.com/CwWkr14MY6 — Treasure Island, FL (@TresIslandFL) August 15, 2023

Crews were able to keep the fire from entering both neighboring structures.

No injuries have been reported, and the fire is currently under control.

LeAnn Goranson was driving down the road when the fire began, startling her.

"I was just trying to drive down the road when the house blew up in front of my eyes," said Goranson. "I immediately reversed out of there. It was insane. I pulled off in Taco Bus to dwell on what I just saw, and within five minutes, it looked like the whole block was up in smoke. I hope that all humans and animals were able to get out safely in the surrounding area."