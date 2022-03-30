Credit Union leader using love of crafting to show appreciation for employees

DUNEDIN, Fla. — The COO of Achieva Credit Union may have an education in business but she also has a passion for the arts. So she has decided to combine them into one.

Jennifer Galley remembers greeting guests at Achieva when she was just a teenager working as a teller. It was only supposed to be a temporary job until she graduated college.

“I actually wanted to be an art school teacher,” said Galley.

However, 23 years later, Galley is still at Achieva, moving up from the teller window to Chief Operations Officer.

“I’ve had a lot of cheerleaders so it does help to have a supportive network of people who are rooting for you,” said Galley.

Galley has never forgotten about where she started.

“Often I hear terminology like, ‘oh I’m just a teller,’ and that is really one of the things that is a little disappointing, if somebody feels that way, because to our members the tellers are who they see the most often,” said Galley.

So Galley has been using her first love of arts and crafts to show appreciation. Every month she hands out new custom-made gifts, her latest was personalized notebooks.

“Lately I’ve been making a lot of things on the Cricut and that usually means vinyl lettering on shirts, on cups, mugs, I also enjoy computer graphics,” said Galley.

These tellers said it’s an honor to be recognized by the top boss, who once sat in the same seat they are in.

“It’s really awesome and inspiring to hear that Jen started where I started and it makes me more motivated that I can actually move up at this place, at Achieva,” said teller Sierra Villarosa.

“It definitely means a lot, one of my love languages is appreciation, I enjoy being appreciated for doing a good job,” said teller Brooke Hatcher.

Galley oversees 300 employees across 22 branches, so it’s going to take some time to deliver crafts to every single one, but it’s a mission she looks forward to especially during Women’s History Month.

“Best of both worlds, I love what I do here at Achieve, and I love crafting, and being able to do both is just a dream come true,” said Galley.