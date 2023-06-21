Crash on Starkey Road leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured and car split in half: FHP

SEMINOLE, Fla. — One person is dead, and another is seriously injured after a crash on Starkey Road in Pinellas County on Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the impact caused the sedan to split in half, with the back half eventually landing in the backyard of a nearby home. The crash happened just before 10 p.m.

According to FHP, the 26-year-old driver, a man from Largo, was speeding northbound on Starkey Road when he lost control. The car left the road, hit a guy wire for a utility pole then hit a block wall. At that point, troopers said the car split into two pieces.

Florida Highway Patrol

Florida Highway Patrol Pictures provided by the Florida Highway Patrol show the back half of the sedan, which ended up in the backyard of a home near the crash scene.

The back half of the car kept going and hit a tree, then two wood fences, before it came to a rest in the backyard of a nearby home, FHP said.

The passenger in the car, a 30-year-old man from Apalachicola, Florida, and the 26-year-old driver were taken to an area hospital. The passenger later died from his injuries.

The driver was seriously injured. His current condition is not known.

According to an accident report, neither of the men were wearing seatbelts.